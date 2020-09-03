Age 82, of Woodbury Died on September 1, 2020. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, who will be deeply missed by her family & friends. Alice was born in St. Paul on February 19, 1938. Alice graduated from St. Agnes High School and had a deep faith, always giving to others. Her hobbies were bingo, crochet & knitting, and she loved to celebrate with friends. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, John; daughters, Kathy (Greg), Terese (Kevin), Michelle (Bebe), Dawn, Colleen (Jim); son, John (Debra); grandchildren, Matt, Hannah, Livia, Jeremy; many loving sisters, brothers and friends. Mass of Christian Burial with limited capacity at 10 AM Saturday, September 5 at ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes. Interment St. Joseph's Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Joseph's Historic Church. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390