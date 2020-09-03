1/1
Alice (Frischmon) HAMILTON
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 82, of Woodbury Died on September 1, 2020. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, who will be deeply missed by her family & friends. Alice was born in St. Paul on February 19, 1938. Alice graduated from St. Agnes High School and had a deep faith, always giving to others. Her hobbies were bingo, crochet & knitting, and she loved to celebrate with friends. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, John; daughters, Kathy (Greg), Terese (Kevin), Michelle (Bebe), Dawn, Colleen (Jim); son, John (Debra); grandchildren, Matt, Hannah, Livia, Jeremy; many loving sisters, brothers and friends. Mass of Christian Burial with limited capacity at 10 AM Saturday, September 5 at ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes. Interment St. Joseph's Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Joseph's Historic Church. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
(651) 784-3390
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved