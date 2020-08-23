Born April 29,1942 Alice died peacefully on March 26, 2020 with her hospice nurse at her side. She is missed dearly by family and friends. Alice loved gathering with family and friends, going to musicals and plays, and game nights. She played guitar and sang beautifully at many family gatherings. She was an avid reader and loved nature. Alice was dedicated to helping others, through her work at several non-profits including a home for unwed mothers, the Cabrini House, the American Red Cross and her work as a personal coach. Alice is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Margaret DesLauriers; her sisters, Margaret Strese, Mary Motzko, Kathleen Giguere, and Della Gangl; brothers, Martin DesLauriers and Dick DesLauriers. She is survived by her siblings, Helen Gerten, Eileen Welsch, and Louis DesLauriers; also many nieces and nephews and lifelong friends. A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday August 30th, 5-9 pm at the Black Hawk Park Pavilion in Eagan, MN. Memorials preferred to The Nature Conservancy and The American Red Cross. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com