Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Como Park Lutheran Church
1376 Hoyt Ave. W.
St. Paul, MN
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Como Park Lutheran Church
1376 Hoyt Ave. W.
St. Paul., MN
Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother of Roseville Passed away at age 99 on February 17, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, John and daughter, Mary. Survived by daughters, Ruth Ann (Tony) Yocum, Virginia (John) Ehlen and Nancy (David) Drach; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grand children. Alice was a former teacher, piano player, bridge player, crafter and volunteer. Memorial Service 11am Thursday, February 20 with gathering one hour prior at Como Park Lutheran Church, 1376 Hoyt Ave. W., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to church or Presbyterian Homes.
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
