Formerly of St. Paul, Minnesota At the age of 86, Alice passed away on November 22, 2020 at the Maplewood Care Center in Maplewood. Alice is now reunited with her dear husband, Robert. She was also preceded in death by grandson, Sean Cochran; brother, Leonard Gladitsch; sister, Winifred Anderson and her husband, Donald; brother, Paul Gladitsch and his wife, Michelle; and sister, Shirley Gladitsch. Survived by daughter, Kimberly (Chris) Cochran; son, Stuart "Stu" Sonnee; and family's dear friend, Judith Anfang. Mom received loving care at the Maplewood Care Center. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a visitation or a memorial service. A private interment will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park at a later date.