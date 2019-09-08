Home

Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Lodge at Little Canada
2800 Rice St.
Little Canada, MN
View Map
Alice K. RICHARDS


1928 - 2019
Alice K. RICHARDS Obituary
Age 91 Died on September 2, 2019 Preceded in death by her step-daughter, Mae "Mitzi" Puppe. Alice is survived by her daughter, Laura (Rocky Olson) Richards; son-in-law, Jim Puppe; grandchildren, Tim Puppe and Shaun (Amy) Puppe; great- grandchildren, Ashlynn, Riley, and Brayden. Gathering of friends will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 2pm to 4pm at The Lodge at Little Canada, 2800 Rice St., Little Canada. Wulff Funeral Home www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019
