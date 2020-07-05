1/1
Alice Leah DUCLOS
With a heavy heart we post the sudden passing of Alice Leah Duclos , age 35. Alice is preceded in death by her father Steven Duclos. She is survived by her daughter Annalise Gemma Duclos and her mother Kathleen Duclos. Alice was a kind, caring & giving soul to many. Annalise was the world to her & gave her much joy. Alice is also survived by her brother Kevin Duclos (Chelsea) and nieces Lily & soon to be Penelope. As well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Due to Covid and to spare Annalise any further heartache, there will be no service. A family gathering will be held in the future.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
