With a heavy heart we post the sudden passing of Alice Leah Duclos , age 35. Alice is preceded in death by her father Steven Duclos. She is survived by her daughter Annalise Gemma Duclos and her mother Kathleen Duclos. Alice was a kind, caring & giving soul to many. Annalise was the world to her & gave her much joy. Alice is also survived by her brother Kevin Duclos (Chelsea) and nieces Lily & soon to be Penelope. As well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Due to Covid and to spare Annalise any further heartache, there will be no service. A family gathering will be held in the future.