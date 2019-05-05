Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Lino Lakes Chapel
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
(651) 784-3390
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH
171 Elm St.
Lino Lakes, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:30 AM
ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH
171 Elm St
Lino Lakes, MN
Age 88, of Circle Pines, born 1/25/31, died peacefully at home on May 1, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank & Mabel Keller; sister, Phyllis (John) Gormican; aunt, Dorothy Schreiner. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Dwaine "Doc" Kast; children, Linda Bernin, Sue Kast, Connie (John) Baumann, Mary (Ken) Dunlap, Jim (Denise) and Bob (Audry); grandchildren, Jason, Dan, Angie, Dianna, Jimmy, Nick, Becky, Scott, Pat, Jen, Christina, Kayla, Andy; 14 great-grandchildren; niece, Nancy (Robert) Broberg. Alice created many afghans for her family, winning several ribbons for them at the MN State Fair. She also loved her family picture books and other Christmas crafts. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Tuesday, May 7 at ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery. Visitation from 9:30–10:30 AM Tuesday 5/7 at the church. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019
