Age 88, of Saint Paul Crossed over on September 26, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Lawrence Weaver; children, Clyde Weaver, Lawrence Weaver Jr, Patricia Weaver; mother, Emma Hyde. Survived by children, Josephine Weaver-Crowe, Maurice Weaver, Carolyn Carter; grandchildren, Maurice Jr, Jahara, Tonya, Alysha, Quentin; 17 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. She traveled the world on Princess Cruise Ships. She had a passion and a gift for cooking. Private service for family and friends.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 2, 2019
