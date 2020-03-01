Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
MidPointe Event Center
415 Pascal St. N
St. Paul, MN
Alice M. HANDFORD/CLARKE

Alice M. HANDFORD/CLARKE Obituary
Age 67 of St. Paul, MN Left us Saturday, February 22, 2020 She was Preceded in death by parents and brother Mark. Survived by husband and best pal Doug Larson; daughter Jenny Clarke-McKay (spouse Stephanie McKay); siblings Amy Handford, David Handford, Annie Handford (spouse David Rosenbloom); aunt Ethel Woestehoff. She was a dedicated MN DMV employee, an avid gardener, lover of the outdoors, bird fan and a friend to many. To us she was a shining light in our lives with a sly, witty sense of humor who will be sadly missed by all who loved her. She left us too soon. Celebration of Life Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 12:00pm- 2:30 pm MidPointe Event Center, 415 Pascal St. N., St. Paul, MN 55104 651-641-7544. Suggested attire: Casual, Hawaiian Shirts, Wacky Hats. Memorials preferred to your choice.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 1 to Mar. 6, 2020
