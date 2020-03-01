|
|
Age 67 of St. Paul, MN Left us Saturday, February 22, 2020 She was Preceded in death by parents and brother Mark. Survived by husband and best pal Doug Larson; daughter Jenny Clarke-McKay (spouse Stephanie McKay); siblings Amy Handford, David Handford, Annie Handford (spouse David Rosenbloom); aunt Ethel Woestehoff. She was a dedicated MN DMV employee, an avid gardener, lover of the outdoors, bird fan and a friend to many. To us she was a shining light in our lives with a sly, witty sense of humor who will be sadly missed by all who loved her. She left us too soon. Celebration of Life Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 12:00pm- 2:30 pm MidPointe Event Center, 415 Pascal St. N., St. Paul, MN 55104 651-641-7544. Suggested attire: Casual, Hawaiian Shirts, Wacky Hats. Memorials preferred to your choice.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 1 to Mar. 6, 2020