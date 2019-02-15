Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
For more information about
Alice IMMEL
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice IMMEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice M. IMMEL


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alice M. IMMEL Obituary
Age 78 of Woodbury Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother Went to be with her Lord on February 12, 2019. She is preceded in death by husband, Walter, of 53 years. Survived by children, Walter Jr., Robert (Colleen), Lori (Rick) Goulet; grand-children, Nate (Kisha), Jake, Chris, Robert II, Allison, Stephanie (Bill), Julie, Bridgette (Ben), Rachelle (Brent), Onnalee (Cordell); great-grandchildren, Allen, Taliah, Kiran, Annika, Adelaide, Lauren, Shaelie, Adriana. Funeral service 11AM Mon. 2/18/2019 at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury. Visitation 1 hour prior. Interment Union Cemetery, Maplewood, MN. WULFF 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
Download Now