Age 78 of Woodbury Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother Went to be with her Lord on February 12, 2019. She is preceded in death by husband, Walter, of 53 years. Survived by children, Walter Jr., Robert (Colleen), Lori (Rick) Goulet; grand-children, Nate (Kisha), Jake, Chris, Robert II, Allison, Stephanie (Bill), Julie, Bridgette (Ben), Rachelle (Brent), Onnalee (Cordell); great-grandchildren, Allen, Taliah, Kiran, Annika, Adelaide, Lauren, Shaelie, Adriana. Funeral service 11AM Mon. 2/18/2019 at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury. Visitation 1 hour prior. Interment Union Cemetery, Maplewood, MN. WULFF 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 15, 2019