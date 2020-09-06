Age 97, of St. Paul Passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Preceded in death by first husband, Francis; second husband Charles "Carl"; parents, Caroline and Fred Peterson; brother, Raymond (Marie); and grandson, Nicolas. Survived by children, David (Dyann) Klemann, Judith (Ed) Blossom, and Richard Wintheiser; grandchildren, Kristen Klemann, Erica (Luis) Casals; Joel (Tess) Blossom, Andrew (Dana) Blossom, Mikayla Wintheiser, and Kyle Wintheiser; great grandchildren, Evelyn and Emilia Casals, Hunter and Harper Blossom; and nephew, Jerome Peterson. Private family mass and interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family would prefer a mass to be said in her memory.











