Alice Marcella (Swanson) BLOOMQUIST
Age 94 of White Bear Lake Died peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents Henry and Ellen Swanson, 8 of her brothers and sisters, husband Floyd of 56 years, daughter Diane, son Paul. Survived by sister Loretta Bangert, daughter Deborah (Chuck Norton) Mollner, son Darryl (Deanna) Bloomquist, two granddaughters Jennifer (Justin) Alderink, Heather (Aaron) Liedel, 4 great grandchildren, many nephews, nieces and cousins. Alice loved her family and their many gatherings. Private service was held on Friday, November 6, 2020 with interment at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Celebration of Life will be held next summer for family and friends. Memorials preferred to Redeemer Lutheran Church, White Bear Lake or to hospice through Fairview Foundation. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 429-6172
