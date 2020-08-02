Age 98, of Mahtomedi, MN Died peacefully on July 25, 2020 Alice was born to the late Nels and Selma Lennartson on January 13, 1922 in St. Paul, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, granddaughter Leah and brother John "Jack". She is survived by her 3 children, Catherine, Gregory (Mary Kaye), Philip (Brenda); grand children William, Paul, Benjamin, Hans, Brittany; and 11 great grand children. Over the years Alice enjoyed many trips to the family cabin at Bay Lake, MN, golf, knitting, reading and crossword puzzles. She was an avid Twins fan. Above all, the greatest joy for Alice was spending time with her family. Alice was also a long time member of Arlington Hills Lutheran Church, St. Paul, MN and St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, Mahtomedi, MN. Everyone that knew Alice adored her. She was a kind loving person filled with grace and style. Her children's friends wanted her to be their mother, her grandchildren's friends wanted her to be their gramma. Her daughters in law were proud to call her mom. Alice truly will be missed by all who knew her and the many cherished memories will never be forgotten. A private family service and burial was held at Sunset Memorial Park, St. Anthony, MN on July 29, 2020.