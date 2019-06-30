|
Age 72, of Cottage Grove, MN, passed away peacefully at her winter home in Henderson, NV on May 22, 2019 from complications following major heart surgery. Alice Marie, daughter of Laurence and Rose (Meier) Meier was born on May 29, 1946, in St. Paul, MN. She attended St. Bernard's Catholic School and graduated with the Class of 1964; and was employed by the State of Minnesota for 39 years. On May 1, 1971, she married Joel Kosbab, and enjoyed 48 years together RVing, participating in numerous family events and spending retirement winters in Las Vegas. She is preceded in death by her parents and by her brothers, Allan, Wayne, Richard and Michael Meier. Alice is survived by her husband Joel E.; daughter Jillian N. (Andrew) Polzin; grandchildren, Guy Dylan Conn and Brianna Rose Polzin; siblings Steven (Jill) Meier and Karen (Gary) Greeley. Also survived by sisters-in-law Veronica Meier, Carol Anderson and Mary Jo Effenberger; and by brother-in-law Lloyd Kosbab. Also survived by numerous nephews, nieces and other family relatives. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Church of St. Rita, 8694 80th Street South, Cottage Grove, MN. Family visitation at 10:00 a.m. prior to Service. A private family interment will follow at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery, Hastings, MN.
