Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Rita's
8694 80th St S
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of St. Rita
8694 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Rita
8694 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice KOSBAB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Marie (Meier) KOSBAB


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Marie (Meier) KOSBAB Obituary
Age 72, of Cottage Grove, MN, passed away peacefully at her winter home in Henderson, NV on May 22, 2019 from complications following major heart surgery. Alice Marie, daughter of Laurence and Rose (Meier) Meier was born on May 29, 1946, in St. Paul, MN. She attended St. Bernard's Catholic School and graduated with the Class of 1964; and was employed by the State of Minnesota for 39 years. On May 1, 1971, she married Joel Kosbab, and enjoyed 48 years together RVing, participating in numerous family events and spending retirement winters in Las Vegas. She is preceded in death by her parents and by her brothers, Allan, Wayne, Richard and Michael Meier. Alice is survived by her husband Joel E.; daughter Jillian N. (Andrew) Polzin; grandchildren, Guy Dylan Conn and Brianna Rose Polzin; siblings Steven (Jill) Meier and Karen (Gary) Greeley. Also survived by sisters-in-law Veronica Meier, Carol Anderson and Mary Jo Effenberger; and by brother-in-law Lloyd Kosbab. Also survived by numerous nephews, nieces and other family relatives. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Church of St. Rita, 8694 80th Street South, Cottage Grove, MN. Family visitation at 10:00 a.m. prior to Service. A private family interment will follow at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery, Hastings, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.