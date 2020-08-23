1/
Alice Marie KOSTKA
Age 93, of St. Paul Park Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Harold; son, Keith; grandson, Andy; parents, Ira and Ann Walla; brother, Lauson Walla; and son-in-law, Bob Lee. Survived by children, Lauson (Sue), Kevin (Maureen), Scott (Cathy), Melissa (Steve) Lee, Craig (Shelly) and Mark Dykes; 13 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM with visitation beginning at 10 AM, Thursday, August 27, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 920 Holley Ave., St. Paul Park, MN, 55071. Private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-459-2483





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
