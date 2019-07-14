|
Age 93 of Elk River, preceded in death by husband, Wilfred A.; son, Frederick; granddaughter, Alicia; brother, Frederick and sister, Marcella. Survived by children, Bill (Nancy), Cherylene (Steve) Baker, Debra (Don) Thoeny; 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Funeral service 11 AM Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, 9231 Viking Blvd., NW, Elk River, MN. Visitation from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 and one hour prior to service on Wednesday at the church. Interment St. John Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. John Lutheran School. Arr. Dare's Funeral Home 763-441-1212. www.daresfuneralservice.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019