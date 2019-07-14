Home

Dare's Funeral & Cremation Services
805 Main Street NW
Elk River, MN 55330
(763) 441-1212
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
9231 Viking Blvd., NW
Elk River, MN
View Map
Alice Marie (Benke) PIEPER

Alice Marie (Benke) PIEPER Obituary
Age 93 of Elk River, preceded in death by husband, Wilfred A.; son, Frederick; granddaughter, Alicia; brother, Frederick and sister, Marcella. Survived by children, Bill (Nancy), Cherylene (Steve) Baker, Debra (Don) Thoeny; 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Funeral service 11 AM Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, 9231 Viking Blvd., NW, Elk River, MN. Visitation from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 and one hour prior to service on Wednesday at the church. Interment St. John Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. John Lutheran School. Arr. Dare's Funeral Home 763-441-1212. www.daresfuneralservice.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019
