1/1
Alice Regina (Kuisle) SHEARER
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Feb 12, 1920 ~ Sept 26, 2020 Alice (Jeanie) Shearer was born in Eyota, MN on February 12, 1920. On September 25, 1950 she was united in marriage at St. Francis Catholic Church in Rochester, MN to Richard J. Shearer. Her husband preceded her in death on August 24, 1973. Alice, her husband Richard and family were long time residents of Owatonna, MN. She is survived by her sons Richard (Lisa), Thomas (Sandy), daughters Ann and Mary and son John (Terese); eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Her parents preceded her in death along with three brothers and two sisters. Funeral Mass will be offered at Nativity of Mary 9900 Lyndale Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55420 on Friday, October 2nd at 2:00 p.m. Visitation and recitation of the rosary will precede Mass at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester, MN.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Nativity of Mary
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
Nativity of Mary
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved