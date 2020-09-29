Feb 12, 1920 ~ Sept 26, 2020 Alice (Jeanie) Shearer was born in Eyota, MN on February 12, 1920. On September 25, 1950 she was united in marriage at St. Francis Catholic Church in Rochester, MN to Richard J. Shearer. Her husband preceded her in death on August 24, 1973. Alice, her husband Richard and family were long time residents of Owatonna, MN. She is survived by her sons Richard (Lisa), Thomas (Sandy), daughters Ann and Mary and son John (Terese); eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Her parents preceded her in death along with three brothers and two sisters. Funeral Mass will be offered at Nativity of Mary 9900 Lyndale Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55420 on Friday, October 2nd at 2:00 p.m. Visitation and recitation of the rosary will precede Mass at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester, MN.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store