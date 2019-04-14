|
|
Age 97 of Roseville Passed away April 9, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Robert; granddaughter, Sarah Preble; parents; and five siblings. Survived by her daughters, Janet (Kevin) Preble and Kathryn Seline; grandchildren, Seth, Josh, Samuel (Laura), Emma (Anthony) Cook and Isaac Preble; siblings, Violet Wyum, Shirley Mahrer and Donald (Ruth) Olson. Funeral service 11AM Thursday, April 18 (visitation begins at 10AM) at BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2025 Skillman Ave W., Roseville. Family burial in Rutland, ND.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019