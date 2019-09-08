|
|
Alice began her 83 year journey on this planet June 10, 1936 in Kansas City, MO, a gift to Adolph and Leticia Weck of Van Wert, Ohio. It was in Van Wert that she completed her school education prior to entering Miami of Ohio College. Graduating in 1957 with a degree in English she left for Stephens College in MO to direct their public relations efforts. Leaving Stephens, she began her lifelong affection for the University of Wisconsin at Madison where she worked on programs and projects at the student union while doing graduate studies in educational philosophy. Leaving Wisconsin for a teaching stint at North Carolina State but returning to Wisconsin to continue her graduate studies in education. In the 1980s she traveled with Dr. Melissa Keys, Wisconsin Department of Education, teaching educators how to implement Title IX programs which guaranteed boys and girls would receive equal educational opportunities throughout their public education. Her lifelong feminism was solidified delivering these important programs. Her friends and colleagues described her as a wonderful mentor with an intelligent wit and engaging personality thus winning over many skeptical of equity programs. Life changes resulted in a move to Minnesota where she established a presence in the Department of Human Services applying her considerable skills in writing and editing to the process of developing important state rules. Retirement found her traveling especially to the Caribbean and more recently on European river cruises with friends. Also as a retiree, she moved to her cabin on the Gunflint Trail with her partner, Biz Clark, developing new life purposes with her considerable volunteer activities. Alice was dedicated to maintaining water quality in our precious wilderness lakes and worked with her lake and neighborhood associations to help achieve those goals. She was a devoted "agent" to her Siamese cats and weathered the puppyhood of Ruckus, the Welsh Corgi, who changed her own sense of right and wrong with his destructive but loving activities. Alice was also a sports fan. She eagerly awaited every football season knowing what usually happened to the Gophers and Vikings, but her true love was the University of Minnesota Women's Basketball team. She never missed a home game and even traveled to Hawaii and the Bahamas to watch them play. Throughout her life she made many friends who often wanted her to come play board games at the cabin. While she would prefer to stay home and read a book-her lifelong passion-she was the good sport and often wound up winning whatever the game and challenge. Alice was a 33 year survivor of metastatic breast cancer, her personal life challenge. She lived a wonderously full, active, engaged life making her many friends feel accepted, valued and loved. That was her gift to us. She left this planet August 31. She is survived by her partner Biz Clark, the ever lovable Ruckus and many caring friends. A service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, September 15 at the Spirit of the Wilderness Episcopal Church in Grand Marais, followed by a gathering of friends at the Skyport Lodge on Devil Track Lake. All are welcome. Memorials to the Humane Society and the Gunflint Trail Historical Society.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019