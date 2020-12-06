1/
Alice TINKLENBERG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 101 Went to her eternal heavenly home on November 25, 2020 while surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by husband, John "Mel" Tinklenberg; brothers, Willis Devall & Ray Devall; parents, Frank & Florence Devall; stepmom, Grace Devall; and grandson, Maxwell Schultz. Survived by daughter, Sandra (Dr. Craig) Schultz; son, Bruce (Janet) Tinklenberg; 3 grandchildren; and 9 great-grand children. Private interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Ecumen Hospice, North Branch, MN.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved