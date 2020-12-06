Age 101 Went to her eternal heavenly home on November 25, 2020 while surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by husband, John "Mel" Tinklenberg; brothers, Willis Devall & Ray Devall; parents, Frank & Florence Devall; stepmom, Grace Devall; and grandson, Maxwell Schultz. Survived by daughter, Sandra (Dr. Craig) Schultz; son, Bruce (Janet) Tinklenberg; 3 grandchildren; and 9 great-grand children. Private interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Ecumen Hospice, North Branch, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.