|
|
Passed away peacefully at home on January 10, 2020 with her husband, Thomas Schneeweis, by her side. Preceded in death by her mother Nancy Sundgren. Survived by husband, Thomas Schneeweis, father, Roy Sundgren, and brother, Geoffrey Sundgren. Alison spent her life caring for others. She supported numerous causes especially those which helped the less fortunate in American Society. Private interment is at Union Cemetery. A Scholarship fund in her name is being set up through MAEF (Mahtomedi Area Educational Foundation). The Fund's aim is to provide financial support for post high school educational opportunities for women in the area served by MAEF. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her honor to the Mahtomedi Area Educational Foundation, 1520 Mahtomedi Avenue, Mahtomedi, MN 55115. Online donations can be made at: maefgives.org. Please note that any donation be specified for the Alison Sundgren Women Educational Scholarship Fund Attn: Sarah Johnson.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020