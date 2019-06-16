Home

Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
126 East Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 871-1234
Allan Benjamin KIRSCHNER

Allan Benjamin KIRSCHNER Obituary
Age 71, of Lake City, FL Passed away surrounded by his loving family on June 7, 2019. Allan retired from the Minnesota Department of Corrections (MCF-Stillwater) in 1998 when he moved to Florida. Survived by his wife, Julie Eveslage; and son, Gene Kirschner. Graveside service 1:00 PM SUNDAY, June 23rd at MOUNT ZION CEMETERY, 1670 Payne Avenue, St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Haven Hospice, 6037 W. US Highway 90, Lake City, Florida 32055. Hodroff- Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019
