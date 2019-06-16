|
|
Age 71, of Lake City, FL Passed away surrounded by his loving family on June 7, 2019. Allan retired from the Minnesota Department of Corrections (MCF-Stillwater) in 1998 when he moved to Florida. Survived by his wife, Julie Eveslage; and son, Gene Kirschner. Graveside service 1:00 PM SUNDAY, June 23rd at MOUNT ZION CEMETERY, 1670 Payne Avenue, St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Haven Hospice, 6037 W. US Highway 90, Lake City, Florida 32055. Hodroff- Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019