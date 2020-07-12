1/1
Allan Gunnar "Al" CEDERBERG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 97 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully July 5, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Blanda and Gustav; sister Elsa Couper; and daughter-in-law Judith Gundersen. Survived by his wife of 73 years, May; children Paul (Mary), Barbara, Gail (Nick Schlotter), Nancy (Tom) Burritt; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Born in St. Paul, Al was a proud graduate of Breck School (Class of 1941; Alumnus of the Year, 1992) and the University of Minnesota (Class of 1945), and a veteran of the United States Navy. After retiring from a successful mechanical engineering career with American Hoist & Derrick in St. Paul, Al spent 30+ years volunteering with Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity and built hundreds of homes for families across the region. An Engineer by training and at heart, Al loved projects and would MacGyver or tackle any challenge his family or friends presented to him. He and May enjoyed travelling and biking around the world. With their family, they spent 55+ summers at their cabin, Blueberry Hill, in Crosslake. Al loved to stay active at the South St. Paul YMCA and was an avid golfer and fisherman. He always enjoyed meeting new people, sharing jokes, and indulging in a good piece of carrot cake. Al was most proud of his role in creating his family and will be deeply missed. A private graveside service was held at Union Cemetery in Maplewood. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity. https://www.tchabitat.org/ Thank you to the staff at The Commons on Marice for their compassion and care. 651-698-0796





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved