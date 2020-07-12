Age 97 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully July 5, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Blanda and Gustav; sister Elsa Couper; and daughter-in-law Judith Gundersen. Survived by his wife of 73 years, May; children Paul (Mary), Barbara, Gail (Nick Schlotter), Nancy (Tom) Burritt; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Born in St. Paul, Al was a proud graduate of Breck School (Class of 1941; Alumnus of the Year, 1992) and the University of Minnesota (Class of 1945), and a veteran of the United States Navy. After retiring from a successful mechanical engineering career with American Hoist & Derrick in St. Paul, Al spent 30+ years volunteering with Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity and built hundreds of homes for families across the region. An Engineer by training and at heart, Al loved projects and would MacGyver or tackle any challenge his family or friends presented to him. He and May enjoyed travelling and biking around the world. With their family, they spent 55+ summers at their cabin, Blueberry Hill, in Crosslake. Al loved to stay active at the South St. Paul YMCA and was an avid golfer and fisherman. He always enjoyed meeting new people, sharing jokes, and indulging in a good piece of carrot cake. Al was most proud of his role in creating his family and will be deeply missed. A private graveside service was held at Union Cemetery in Maplewood. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity. https://www.tchabitat.org/
Thank you to the staff at The Commons on Marice for their compassion and care. 651-698-0796