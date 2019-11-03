Home

Allan Lee PETERSON

Allan Lee PETERSON Obituary
Age 84 Of White Bear Lake Died peacefully October 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 14, 1935, in Duluth Minnesota. Graduated from Duluth Denfeld in 1953, and UMD in 1961 with a degree in Education. He spent 3 years in the Marine Corps. He taught and coached hockey for 30 years in WBL. Survived by wife of 60 years Robin Peterson; 4 children Mike Peterson, Jodi (Bill) Defiel, Jill Peterson and Andy Peterson (Tera); 8 grandchildren Abbie, Will, Gordon, Orion, Michael, Alyx, Finley, Callie and a great grandchild Felix. Preceded in death by parents Ray and Doris Peterson, brother Ray Peterson and granddaughter Gretel Burggraff. Visitation from 4 to 5:30 PM at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 7330 Bellaire Ave., WBL, MN 55110. Service at 5:30 pm. Memorials to Duluth Heritage Sports Center (DHSC) Foundation – Ray Peterson Fund, 120 S 30th Street, Duluth, MN 55806.
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 2019
