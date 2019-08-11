|
98, died August 8, 2019 at Granite Falls Health. Memorial services 10:30 AM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Yellow Medicine Lutheran Church in Hanley Falls, MN. Visitation 5-7 PM August 16, 2019 at Yellow Medicine Lutheran Church. Prayer service 6:30 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church. Allard E. Stevens, 98, was born in 1920 to Edgar and Mabel Stevens on the farmstead near Granite Falls, where he lived until his passing. Al married Judith Olson of Hazel Run in 1941. They had three daughters, twins Sandra and Sharon, and Marilynn. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps in Oct. 1942, serving until the war's end in 1945. He rejoined the military in 1957 with the Air Force Reserve and was awarded Outstanding Air Force Reservist for the USA in 1970. He was discharged from MN Air Guard as Senior Master Sergeant in 1977. Al retired from farming in 1960, worked for Rodgers Hydraulics for 8 years then embarked on a 22-year career teaching Fluid Power (Hydraulics) at the new Granite Falls Technical School. His wife Judy lost her battle with cancer in 1978. In 1981, Al married Ann (Norman) Hamre, adding daughter Susan and son Bob to his family. After he answered an ad for Air Force reservists to serve with FEMA, Al's next 20 years were punctuated by 95 responses to evaluate natural disasters in locations Coast to Coast. Retirement allowed him to pursue genealogy research and collecting and restoring antique tractors. Al and Ann's later years were enriched with volunteer work, and they walked three days a week, a practice he continued after Ann's death in 2013 until his own on Aug. 8, 2019. Al is survived by his children: Sandra (Derrald) Meyer of Granite Falls, Sharon (John) Stamson of Longville, Marilynn (Mick) Mohrlant of Oakdale, Susan Hamre (Martin Keller) of Minneapolis and Bob Hamre of Richfield; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Richard Norman and sister-in law Kaye Norman, and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements with Lynner Funeral Home in Clarkfield, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019