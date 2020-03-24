|
Age 87, formerly of Duluth Passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020. Allen was born to Dr. Thomas O. and Jane Bonebrake (Manning) Young on April 2, 1932. Allen proudly grew up in Duluth before heading to The Citadel Military College, the U.S. Army, and the University of Minnesota-Dental School. He ran a private dental practice in downtown Duluth for 35 years where he was known fondly as the gentle "left- handed tooth carpenter" by his many patients. In true Duluthian form, Allen was a life-long curler. He "Skipped" the U.S. Senior Men's Curling Association national championship winning teams in 1999 and 2000, and the Super Senior championship team in 2003. When not sweeping ice, Allen could be found on the golf course at Northland or Ridgeview Country Clubs, hunting for pheasants or ducks with one of his faithful dogs, or tending to his vegetable & rose gardens. Allen will be remembered for his great capacity to love and find beauty everywhere. He and his loving wife of 62 years, Janet, enjoyed golfing, gardening, theater and music, and when Duluth winters got just a bit too long, spending time at their "tindominium" in Sarasota, Florida. Allen was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Thomas M. Young and Hadley R. Young. In addition to his wife Janet of Eagan; he is survived by his children: Nancy (Thomas) Caswell, Minneapolis; Jane (David) Sjogren, Eagan; Mary (Michael) Rohweder, Champlin; grand children: Allen Tessmer, Laura Tessmer, Robert Tessmer, Jackson Rohweder, Alec Rohweder; and many nieces and nephews, patients, neighbors and lifelong friends. The family wishes to recognize the caring and loving staff at the Memory Care facility at Stonehaven of Eagan as well as Fairview Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to of Minnesota or Lakeside Presbyterian Church, Duluth, MN. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2020