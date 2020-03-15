|
entered into God's eternal arms on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the age of 77. Loving husband of 58 years to his wife Sandra (Schmidt), father to two sons, Scott (Mary) and Brian (Pam) and grandfather to Justin, Miranda, Reid, Wesley and Lydia. He is also survived by a sister, Phyllis, brothers-in-law Bob (Shirley), Gary, sister-in-law Janet and many other dear relatives. Allen graduated from Mahtomedi High School. From there he entered the navy, married his high school sweetheart, and returned to White Bear Lake to raise his family. After working at Waldorf Corporation for 46 years, he retired to Lindstrom, MN. Known as the Trainman for his love of model trains, Allen also enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, traveling, and playing card games. Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Alice, parents-in-law Pete and Marjorie, sister Arlene, brother-in-law Stilwell, sister-in-law Judi, niece Carol, and nephew Dan. A celebration of Allen's life will be held on May 2, 2020, at the Stillwater Evangelical Free Church at 2:00. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020