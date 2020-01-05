|
Age 95 of North Oaks Passed away on December 11, 2019 After a long time in Hospice at Waverly Presbyterian Home in North Oaks, MN. He was born 11/14/24 in Allentown, PA to Bernard Paul and Erna F. Thiemich, both immigrants from Germany after WWI. He was raised mostly by his grandmother in Maple Shade, NJ. An only child, Al succeeded well in school and was granted a scholarship to Drexel Institute paid for completely by one of his instructors. WWII broke out and Al enlisted in the Naval Air Corps but was told to finish high school before active duty. While he finished his coursework he got engaged to his high school sweetheart, Merle Elaine Fister. During active duty he served in the Pacific at the Oahu Air Base and then taught code to pilots at Wold Chamberlain Field in Minneapolis. This was where he likely taught George H. W. Bush. While in Minnesota he fell in love with the abundant greenery and sparkling lakes. He married Merle, moved her here and stayed in Minnesota ever since. He finished his college education at the University of Minnesota on the G.I. Bill. Al chose to become a teacher spending his first two years in Sherburn, MN before moving to Austin, MN. After eight years there he became Deputy Executive Director at the Minnesota Education Association. There he was instrumental in developing tenure laws for Minnesota public school teachers. He retired after 30 years. Upon retirement he continued his love of travel. In 1957 he had lived an entire summer in India as a Community Ambassador from Austin, MN. Afterwards he went on two safaris, trekked through Machu Picchu, Europe, Indonesia, Hawaii and the Amazon Rainforest. He also went to South Africa to witness a lunar eclipse but unfortunately faced complete cloud cover. More recently he was able to be part of the Honor Flight Program that took veterans to Washington D.C. war monuments. "One of the greatest experiences I ever had" he said. He was incredibly generous, a fantastic storyteller and always curious. Truly a lifelong learner. Al has no living survivors. He will be dearly missed by his close friends Amy Gillett, Duane, Judy and Sarah Dittberner. A memorial service is planned for 10:30AM Thursday, January 9, 2020 at WAVERLY GARDENS, 5919 Centerville Road, North Oaks. A private burial will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020