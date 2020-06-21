Allen J. "Jim" KOBILKA
Age 90 Passed away peacefully 6/13/2020. Preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Catherine, granddaughter Jaclyn, his parents and all of his siblings. Survived by his children Allen, Steve (Joyce), Bob (Mary), Dorothy Metzger (Jim), Cindy Pariseau (Tim) and Patty Kovalik (Dave). Also 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Due to Covid Mass of Christian Burial will be family only on June 26. We will hold a gathering June 26 1:00-3:00 to celebrate one last time in his honor at 3163 Manitou Dr., White Bear Lake. Private family interment. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Blessed Sacrament Parish.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
