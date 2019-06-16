Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen KIEKHAFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen LaVern KIEKHAFER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Allen LaVern KIEKHAFER Obituary
Age 90 of Hutchinson, formerly of Lake Elmo, passed away May 24, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Marcella; parents, Edward and Edith; step-father, Levi H. Sloan; infant brother Eddy; brothers, Jerold and Vernon; sisters-in-law, Irene and Betty. He is survived by his children, Thomas (Elizabeth), Chester (Victoria) and Kenneth (Bonnie); brother, Jimmy (Barbara); sisters-in-law, Rose Moris, Patricia Lengyel and Hazel Underhill; grandchildren, Thomas (Margarita), Andrew (Brianna Belanger), Shannan, Jessica (James) Hennessy, Sara (Erik) Swanson, Nicholas (Liz Burnard) and Rebecca (Steve Min); great grandchildren, Zachary, Abigail and Lucas Swanson, Jonathan and Jenna Hennessy, Aleksandra, and great grandchild number seven (girl) due in July; and many nieces, nephews, loving relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, June 24 from 4:00–8:00 PM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, June 25 at 11:00 AM at GUARDIAN ANGELS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 8260 – 4th Street North, Oakdale, with visitation 1 hour prior. Interment Guardian Angels Cemetery. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now