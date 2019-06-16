|
|
Age 90 of Hutchinson, formerly of Lake Elmo, passed away May 24, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Marcella; parents, Edward and Edith; step-father, Levi H. Sloan; infant brother Eddy; brothers, Jerold and Vernon; sisters-in-law, Irene and Betty. He is survived by his children, Thomas (Elizabeth), Chester (Victoria) and Kenneth (Bonnie); brother, Jimmy (Barbara); sisters-in-law, Rose Moris, Patricia Lengyel and Hazel Underhill; grandchildren, Thomas (Margarita), Andrew (Brianna Belanger), Shannan, Jessica (James) Hennessy, Sara (Erik) Swanson, Nicholas (Liz Burnard) and Rebecca (Steve Min); great grandchildren, Zachary, Abigail and Lucas Swanson, Jonathan and Jenna Hennessy, Aleksandra, and great grandchild number seven (girl) due in July; and many nieces, nephews, loving relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, June 24 from 4:00–8:00 PM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, June 25 at 11:00 AM at GUARDIAN ANGELS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 8260 – 4th Street North, Oakdale, with visitation 1 hour prior. Interment Guardian Angels Cemetery. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019