63, of Somerset, WI, died on Nov. 20, 2019. Al loved hunting and fishing and in recent years the video game "World of Tanks". Survived by loving wife, Bonnie; brothers, Butch, Jim, Dean; nieces, nephews and other relatives. Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Alice; sister, Gail; and nephew, Bob. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services, 728 S. Knowles Ave., New Richmond. Visitation 1 hour before the service. Bakken-Young 715-243-5252 New Richmond www.bakken-young.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019