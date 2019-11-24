Home

Services
Bakken Young Funeral Home
728 S Knowles Ave
New Richmond, WI 54017
(715) 243-5252
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bakken Young Funeral Home
728 S Knowles Ave
New Richmond, WI 54017
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Bakken Young Funeral Home
728 S Knowles Ave
New Richmond, WI 54017
Allen R. HEININGER Obituary
63, of Somerset, WI, died on Nov. 20, 2019. Al loved hunting and fishing and in recent years the video game "World of Tanks". Survived by loving wife, Bonnie; brothers, Butch, Jim, Dean; nieces, nephews and other relatives. Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Alice; sister, Gail; and nephew, Bob. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services, 728 S. Knowles Ave., New Richmond. Visitation 1 hour before the service. Bakken-Young 715-243-5252 New Richmond www.bakken-young.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019
