Age 87, of Chisago City, MN, formerly of Saint Croix Falls, WI, passed away, Saturday, March 2, 2019. Founder of EJM Pipe Services Inc. of Columbus, MN. Allen was compassionate about his business, family, his spiritual beliefs and the Green Bay Packers. He always strived for success and perfection. He was loved and respected by many. He will be deeply missed by all of the people he touched in his life, mostly his children and grandchildren. A special thank you to the staff at Meadows on Fairview in Wyoming, MN that cared deeply for him in his final days. A funeral service will be held 11:00am, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Saint Croix Falls, WI. Visitation will be held from 4:00pm - 7:00pm, Friday, March 8, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Saint Croix Falls, WI and will continue Saturday at 9:30am until the time of the service. Allen is preceded in death by his wife Carol. He is survived by children, Mark (Kelly) Montgomery, Vicki (Charlie) Lundgren, Beth (Bobby) Petersen, and John (Colette) Montgomery; 5 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren and 1 step great-grandchild. Grandstrand Funeral Home 715-294-3111 www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 6, 2019