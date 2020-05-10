Allen Ray MOSENG
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Brighton, Colorado Passed in the arms of his loving wife Colleen, on Saturday, May 2nd, 2020. He fought a courageous battle with kidney cancer. Allen was born February 28th, 1951 to Betty and Dan Moseng in St. Paul Minnesota. He graduated from North St. Paul High School in 1967 and joined the United States Navy. Allen proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Skate nuclear submarine from 1970-1976. He married Colleen in 1973 and together they completed their family with two daughters. He was always looking for adventure and eager to learn something new. As a result, his career took many turns including the Utah copper mines, the Union Pacific Railroad, fish sales in his dad's business, overseas oil drilling and then oil refinery. He had planned to retire this year from his final job in the gold mines of Juneau, AK. These were jobs to Allen, but what really defined him was his faith in God, his treasured family, his work ethic, his unmatched intelligence and his music. Allen was a lifelong learner. He needed several more lifetimes to learn all that he wanted to know. He was an avid reader, a talented musician and played on the church worship team throughout his life. He learned his first three guitar chords from his father and then taught himself to be an incredible musician. He shared his talent with everyone he met and has taught more people to play guitar than we can count. If you knew him, your memories will always have a soundtrack. Allen is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Colleen Diane Moseng, two beautiful daughters, Carrianne Baird and Renée Drummond, his precious grand children Casandra, Isabella, Reesor and Layla. He is also survived by siblings Dann Jr. (Cheryl), Steve, Ron (Puk), Shelly, Randy (Julie), Lori (John), many nieces and nephews and friends. We will be celebrating Allen's life next year, May/June 2021 in Utah, when we can all be together.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 10, 2020
This comes as a bit of a surprise to me. I love Al and have some great memories of playing with him on the Good Shepherd worship team, as well as, all the work he contributed to Ash Wednesday in the recording studio. Those were some very happy memories I had with Al. God be with you Colleen.

Grace & Peace,
Eric "Crawford" Christensen
Eric Christensen
May 7, 2020
Allen sees Jesus face to face - My love and prayers to the Moseng family at this difficult time. I fondly remember Allen drinking coffee with my parents and playing the guitar. May Gods grace and peace be yours.
Chris Croswhite
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved