Of Brighton, Colorado Passed in the arms of his loving wife Colleen, on Saturday, May 2nd, 2020. He fought a courageous battle with kidney cancer. Allen was born February 28th, 1951 to Betty and Dan Moseng in St. Paul Minnesota. He graduated from North St. Paul High School in 1967 and joined the United States Navy. Allen proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Skate nuclear submarine from 1970-1976. He married Colleen in 1973 and together they completed their family with two daughters. He was always looking for adventure and eager to learn something new. As a result, his career took many turns including the Utah copper mines, the Union Pacific Railroad, fish sales in his dad's business, overseas oil drilling and then oil refinery. He had planned to retire this year from his final job in the gold mines of Juneau, AK. These were jobs to Allen, but what really defined him was his faith in God, his treasured family, his work ethic, his unmatched intelligence and his music. Allen was a lifelong learner. He needed several more lifetimes to learn all that he wanted to know. He was an avid reader, a talented musician and played on the church worship team throughout his life. He learned his first three guitar chords from his father and then taught himself to be an incredible musician. He shared his talent with everyone he met and has taught more people to play guitar than we can count. If you knew him, your memories will always have a soundtrack. Allen is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Colleen Diane Moseng, two beautiful daughters, Carrianne Baird and Renée Drummond, his precious grand children Casandra, Isabella, Reesor and Layla. He is also survived by siblings Dann Jr. (Cheryl), Steve, Ron (Puk), Shelly, Randy (Julie), Lori (John), many nieces and nephews and friends. We will be celebrating Allen's life next year, May/June 2021 in Utah, when we can all be together.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store