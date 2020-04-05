|
|
Age 77 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Allen was born to Tony and Florence Rechtzigel in St. Paul, MN and grew up in South St. Paul. His mother died when he was seven years old; leaving his father to raise all five kids, Don, Ken, Jean, Joan and Butch. He did a heck of a job. Ruth always said, "the best father-in-law ever". Allen's family tells the story of when he was a young boy and attempted to run off to join a circus. From then on, his family would tie him to the clothesline so he wouldn't try to run off again. As his teenage years approached, anything fast sparked his interest. He bought a motorcycle and would cruise around town. In a short time, the South St. Paul police got to know him well. After those years passed, it was on to speed boat racing. He had participated and won several of those. Butch also had a musical side, playing in a local band as a drummer. He met his wife of 56 years and then decided it was time to settle down. He and Ruth married soon after they met. His interests continued and he began taking saxophone lessons and had a love for being out on the water, so they purchased a fishing boat. Life seemed normal until Ruth came home one day from work and he told her he wanted to obtain his pilot's license and purchase an airplane.... so he did, all within a year's time. Allen and Ruth flew to many places across the country. He had a few brave friends he flew with, knowing he had a reputation to uphold. His career started when he worked for his dad's company, South West Transit for several years. Butch took the plunge and started his own small business working at Roadway Truck Lines repairing trucks. In 1980 he was paging through a magazine, low and behold a new way of cleaning, with water pressure. He drove out to Detroit and purchased a big new shiny truck and that's when his company Industrial Service was born. After many years of working, he sold his business and retired in 2006. Butch loved nature and everything in it. The house always had cats, 12 cats over the 56 years of marriage he and Ruth shared. He leaves behind two, Mitsy and Tally. They will miss being spoiled by him. Through Allen's fight with cancer, many doctors and healthcare professionals were part of his journey. East & West Bank U of M Hospitals, U of M Infusion Center; Jenna, Joel, Dr. Maki, Dr. Allen and Dr. Rao and his staff. Thank you to Butch's hospice team Vicki and Kathy, along with Walker Methodist staff in West St. Paul, Sando, Felecia, Lori and Michelle. A big thank you to Brandon, Kay, Critter, Jill, Jeff Vars, Bob Kromschroder and many others for the special visits and food they brought, bird feeders and seed; he loved watching his feathered friends. Butch was blessed with nephews who he thought the world of, Jeff and Greg Rechtzigel and Rick and Jim Loewen. To all who took time to visit him, you lifted his heart and spirit, thank you. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in Butch's honor to Last Hope Dog and Cat Rescue, PO Box 114, Farmington, MN 55024. No services are planned due to the COVID19 pandemic. Give a toast to Butch and please men, get your prostate checked. summitfuneralandcremation.com 651 361 9273
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020