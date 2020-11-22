1/1
Allen W. (aka "Alley Cat") ALBERG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A longtime resident of White Bear Lake, MN, Al passed away peacefully on November 15, 2020 at the age of 94. He was born on March 15, 1926 to Vera (Goldsmith) and Walter Alberg of Cumberland, WI. The 1944 Cumberland High graduate enlisted in the US Marine Corps in the spring of '44, a WWII veteran and member of VFW & American Legion. He was a computer programmer and part-time bartender. Al will be remembered for his incredible ability to tell jokes, make ice cream drinks and wiggle his ears. He also loved karaoke. Al was a happy, friendly guy who truly enjoyed life. Preceded in death by wife Elaine and brother Robert Alberg (Geri). Survived by daughters Linda Alberg (Tom Maloney) and Nancy Rosengren (Ric); brother Larry Alberg; grandson Joshua Morrison (Kristina). Special thanks are given to the staff at Cerenity Care Center for taking such great care of Al for the past five years. Due to Covid-19 Interment at Fort Snelling and Celebration of Life will be scheduled for some time in the summer of 2021. Memorials to donor's choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved