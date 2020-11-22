A longtime resident of White Bear Lake, MN, Al passed away peacefully on November 15, 2020 at the age of 94. He was born on March 15, 1926 to Vera (Goldsmith) and Walter Alberg of Cumberland, WI. The 1944 Cumberland High graduate enlisted in the US Marine Corps in the spring of '44, a WWII veteran and member of VFW & American Legion. He was a computer programmer and part-time bartender. Al will be remembered for his incredible ability to tell jokes, make ice cream drinks and wiggle his ears. He also loved karaoke. Al was a happy, friendly guy who truly enjoyed life. Preceded in death by wife Elaine and brother Robert Alberg (Geri). Survived by daughters Linda Alberg (Tom Maloney) and Nancy Rosengren (Ric); brother Larry Alberg; grandson Joshua Morrison (Kristina). Special thanks are given to the staff at Cerenity Care Center for taking such great care of Al for the past five years. Due to Covid-19 Interment at Fort Snelling and Celebration of Life will be scheduled for some time in the summer of 2021. Memorials to donor's choice.









