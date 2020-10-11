1/1
Allen WILMOT
Age 90 of Webster, MN Passed away suddenly at his home on October 8, 2020. Allen proudly served his country in the US Navy. He retired from Soo Lines Railroad after 34 years. Allen is preceded in death by his son, Allen; parents, George and Lois and sister, Nona Hines. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Marie; children, Susan Lee, Deborah Wilmot, George (Jean) and Bonita (Steven) Beek; grandchildren, Christopher, Aaron, Emily, Matthew and Michael; great grandchild, Sebastian, also by other relatives and friends; Funeral Service will be held 11 AM Monday, October 12, 2020 at the St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4376 41st St. W., Webster, MN, with a visitation starting at 10 AM at church. Interment St. Johns Cemetery, Webster. White Funeral Home 952-469-2723 www.whitefuneralhomes.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
