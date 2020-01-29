Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
CHURCH OF ST. PETER
2600 N. Margaret St., North
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. PETER
2600 N. Margaret St., North
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. PETER
2600 N. Margaret St., North
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Allison Julane FELDKAMP

Allison Julane FELDKAMP Obituary
Our beautiful 19-year-old girl passed from this world into Heaven on January 28th, 2020 at 5:08 am. She was peacefully at home and surrounded by family. Preceded in death by Grandma Mary Zeeveld. Survived by parents Mark and Karen; sisters Rachael and Lauren; grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and loved ones. Allison was a beautiful old soul with a joyful laugh that could be heard for miles. She dedicated many hours to caring for children at St. Peter's Child Care, as well as babysitting many families which filled her with so much joy. Allison had a special place in her heart for young children and they were drawn to her. She lived her life courageously, while living with cancer. Allison has been an incredible witness to her faith while facing life in a fearless manner. Mass of Christian Burial Friday (1/31) 11:00 AM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4-8 PM and Friday 10-11 AM, ALL AT CHURCH OF ST. PETER. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
