Age 103 of St. Paul Passed peacefully on July 5, 2020 Preceded in death by husband Bud Swanson, son John and daughter Kathy Schumacher. Survived by daughter Joan Tucker, grandson Derek Schumacher, great grand daughter Breanna Jones (Adolphus) and great great grandson Steven Jones. Alma grew up on a farm near Wanamingo and later raised her own family in St. Louis Park. There she volunteered at the local charity thrift store and was an active member of the American Legion. In recent years she helped make quilts at Grace Lutheran Church in St. Paul. Alma was very social and enjoyed time with family and friends. Her favorite activity was playing cards but she never stopped learning new things and had several late in life hobbies. Alma believed the secret to a long life was to "just keep moving". She will be remembered as a kind and caring person with a quiet wit and amazing memory. She will be greatly missed. Given the current circumstances there will be a private graveside internment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.