Age 96 of Buffalo Passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was born on January 13, 1923 to George and Mary (Romportl) Svobodny in Minneapolis. Fr. Al Svobodny attended St. John's Seminary in San Antonio, TX. He was ordained on June 5, 1949 at the Cathedral of St. Paul. He preached at many Parishes throughout Illinois and Minnesota. Most recently, he spent 27 years as public relations director for Christ the King Retreat Center in Buffalo. No matter what Father Al did, he did it in a very dedicated and whole hearted manner. Prayer and gratitude were the hallmarks of his spiritual life. In recent years, he enjoyed being in the lobby of the retreat center and saying, "Welcome to the House of Christ the King!". On the morning of December 4th, 2019 Jesus called Fr. Al home and no doubt he said to Fr. Al, "Welcome to the Heavenly home of Christ the King good and faithful servant!". We give thanks for the gift of this holy and faithful servant of God! May Fr. Al rest in peace! Preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Gary Svobodny, Mary LeDuc, Charles Svobodny, George Svobodny, Joseph Svobodny. Fr. Al is survived by his sister, Veronica (Don) Leech of Mankato; nieces and nephews and their families; and friends. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at The King's House Retreat Center in Buffalo, with a prayer service and Rosary service at 7 PM. Funeral Mass of Resurrection for Fr. Al will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11 AM, with visitation beginning at 9 AM, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Buffalo (300 1st Ave NW). Burial will be at St. Margaret's Cemetery in Hopkins. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Christ the King Retreat Center in Buffalo. www.ThePetersonChapel.com Buffalo, MN 763-682-1363
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019