Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peterson Chapel
119 Central Avenue North
Buffalo, MN 55313
763-682-1363
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The King's House Retreat Center
Buffalo, MN
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
prayer service and Rosary service
The King's House Retreat Cente
Buffalo, MN
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
300 1st Ave NW
Buffalo, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aloysius SVOBODNY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Father Aloysius J. SVOBODNY OMI


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Father Aloysius J. SVOBODNY OMI Obituary
Age 96 of Buffalo Passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was born on January 13, 1923 to George and Mary (Romportl) Svobodny in Minneapolis. Fr. Al Svobodny attended St. John's Seminary in San Antonio, TX. He was ordained on June 5, 1949 at the Cathedral of St. Paul. He preached at many Parishes throughout Illinois and Minnesota. Most recently, he spent 27 years as public relations director for Christ the King Retreat Center in Buffalo. No matter what Father Al did, he did it in a very dedicated and whole hearted manner. Prayer and gratitude were the hallmarks of his spiritual life. In recent years, he enjoyed being in the lobby of the retreat center and saying, "Welcome to the House of Christ the King!". On the morning of December 4th, 2019 Jesus called Fr. Al home and no doubt he said to Fr. Al, "Welcome to the Heavenly home of Christ the King good and faithful servant!". We give thanks for the gift of this holy and faithful servant of God! May Fr. Al rest in peace! Preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Gary Svobodny, Mary LeDuc, Charles Svobodny, George Svobodny, Joseph Svobodny. Fr. Al is survived by his sister, Veronica (Don) Leech of Mankato; nieces and nephews and their families; and friends. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at The King's House Retreat Center in Buffalo, with a prayer service and Rosary service at 7 PM. Funeral Mass of Resurrection for Fr. Al will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11 AM, with visitation beginning at 9 AM, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Buffalo (300 1st Ave NW). Burial will be at St. Margaret's Cemetery in Hopkins. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Christ the King Retreat Center in Buffalo. www.ThePetersonChapel.com Buffalo, MN 763-682-1363
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aloysius's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -