Alphonse Joseph MATT Jr.


1931 - 2019
Age 88 Born August 15, 1931 in St. Paul. Died, December 8, 2019. After more than a decade in the business world, including eight years as a process engineer with 3M, Al Matt joined The Wanderer, America's oldest national Catholic newspaper in 1965 as a business manager and editorial assistant. Eight years later, he became editor-publisher of The Wanderer. Alphonse attended Nativity Catholic School from kindergarten through eighth grade, later attended St. Thomas Military Academy, St. Thomas College and the University of Minnesota. He served in the U.S. Naval Air Reserve from 1951-1955. He was a member of St. Agnes Parish in St. Paul for many years. Preceded in death by his parents, Alphonse Sr. and Loretta, his sister, Caroline Elizabeth, who died in infancy, his brother John, and his son-in-law David Ternes. Survived by his wife of 66 years, Constance; children Joseph (Kimberly), Juliana (Steven), Monica (Joseph), Anne Ternes, Bridget (Michael), Christopher (Heidi), and 20 grandchildren. Also survived by brother Peter and sisters Loretta and Sr. Mary. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Church of St. Agnes, 548 Lafond Ave., St. Paul, with visitation starting at 9:00 am prior to service. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 13, 2019
