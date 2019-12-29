Home

Alphonse M. GAIOVNIK


1929 - 2019
Born January 19, 1929 Died December 23, 2019 at age 90 Preceded in death by parents Alphonse and Mathilda; sisters Lorraine, Alberta, Jean, Lois; brother Leonard. Survived by wife of 66 years, Marilyn; children Michele, Alan (Barb); grandchildren Steve (Sarah), Ali, Becky, Isaac; great granddaughter Maggie; special nephew Bob; many nieces and nephews. Korean War Veteran and member of North St. Paul American Legion Post 39. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday (January 2) 11:00 AM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019
