Age 75 Alta went home to be with her Lord on March 24, 2019. Preceded in death by her sisters, Rose Anderson and June McElroy. Survived by her husband, Oral; children, Thomas (Laurie), William (Nicole) and Kristen (Jennifer Munson); 6 grandchildren; brothers, Gordon Sampson (Yvonne) and Richard Sampson; and sister, Ila Moga (Alvin). Alta provided daycare in her home for 40 years for hundreds of children. Memorial service 11:00AM Saturday (3/30) at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2848 County Rd H2, Moundsview. Visitation 10AM at the church. Interment Messiah Lutheran Church Columbarium. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Messiah preschool program. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 27, 2019