Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
2848 County Rd H2
Moundsview, MN
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
2848 County Rd H2
Moundsview, MN
Age 75 Alta went home to be with her Lord on March 24, 2019. Preceded in death by her sisters, Rose Anderson and June McElroy. Survived by her husband, Oral; children, Thomas (Laurie), William (Nicole) and Kristen (Jennifer Munson); 6 grandchildren; brothers, Gordon Sampson (Yvonne) and Richard Sampson; and sister, Ila Moga (Alvin). Alta provided daycare in her home for 40 years for hundreds of children. Memorial service 11:00AM Saturday (3/30) at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2848 County Rd H2, Moundsview. Visitation 10AM at the church. Interment Messiah Lutheran Church Columbarium. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Messiah preschool program. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 27, 2019
