Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church
Apple Valley, MN
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:30 AM
Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church
Apple Valley, MN
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:45 PM
Ft. Snelling

Alton Stanley LILGA


1932 - 2020
Alton Stanley LILGA Obituary
February 14, 1932 to February 15, 2020 Age 88, died peacefully February 15, 2020 with his wife of 57 years by his side. Preceded in death by his parents Albert and Florence Lilga, brother Arthur Lilga. Survived and will be missed tremendously by his wife Elaine Lilga (Delage), daughter Annette Hakala (Lilga), son Eric (Shannon) Lilga, grandchildren Emily Hakala (Brady Hase), Caleb Hakala, Elijah Hakala, Michael Lilga and Evan Lilga, sister Louella Norberg and many special nephews and nieces. Alton and Elaine lived in Apple Valley for 56 years. Celebration of Alton's life will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Apple Valley. Visitation 10:30, Service 11:30, lunch to follow, Ceremony at Ft. Snelling at 1:45, everyone is welcome to attend.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 21, 2020
