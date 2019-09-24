Home

Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
Alvin E. GEERDES

Age 88, of Maplewood Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, Sept-ember 22, 2019. Al was born and raised on a farm in Blue Earth, MN. He joined the Air Force and traveled the country where he met his wife, Dorothy, on a blind date, had a whirlwind courtship and soon married. They settled in the St. Paul area where they raised their 2 daughters. After graduating from the University of MN, Al enjoyed a successful 35 year career with 3M. Al was a man of many talents, a lifelong learner and a contributor to the community. Among his many passions was his involvement in his church, woodworking, golf and his grandchildren. Alvin will be deeply missed by his daughters, Pam Sebastian and Becky (Mike) McGraw; grandchildren, Ryan Sebastian, Megan (Brett) Ferschweiler, Lauren (Pete) Johnson, and Andrew McGraw; great-grand children, Brayden, Noah, and Hadley; Many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; parents, George and Immina Geerdes; sisters, Leona Everett and Viola Hove; brothers, Elmer, Raymond, Henry and Marvin Geerdes and son-in-law, John Sebastian. Memorial Service will be Thursday, September 26 at 11 am with visitation one hour prior at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury. Interment at Union Cemetery, Maplewood. In lieu of flowers or memorials, the family asks you to practice random acts of kindness towards others in Alvin's memory. 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 24, 2019
