1/1
Alvin E. WOOD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 98, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by two wives, Rosemary and Elsie; parents, Earl and Violet; brothers, Vernon and LaVern; son, Rickie; daughter, Sheila; and daughter-in-law, Gayle. Alvin will be missed by his children, Jimmie (Janet) Wood, Walter Wood, Elvin (Sue) Wood, Michael Richie, Nancie (Jim) Stenger, Mark (Louise) Richie, and William Wood; many grandchildren and great-grand children; nieces; nephews; and other family and friends. An evening visitation will be Thursday, November 12 from 4-7pm. Funeral service will be Friday, November 13 at 11am, all at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul. Interment at Union Cemetery. We will be following Minnesota COVID mandates and guidelines; please wear a mask, practice social distancing, and frequently use hand sanitizer which will be available throughout the building. Our capacity is limited to 50% at this time - please be patient as we may ask you to wait outside until our indoor capacity will allow entrance. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
6517761555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved