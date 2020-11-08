Age 98, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by two wives, Rosemary and Elsie; parents, Earl and Violet; brothers, Vernon and LaVern; son, Rickie; daughter, Sheila; and daughter-in-law, Gayle. Alvin will be missed by his children, Jimmie (Janet) Wood, Walter Wood, Elvin (Sue) Wood, Michael Richie, Nancie (Jim) Stenger, Mark (Louise) Richie, and William Wood; many grandchildren and great-grand children; nieces; nephews; and other family and friends. An evening visitation will be Thursday, November 12 from 4-7pm. Funeral service will be Friday, November 13 at 11am, all at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul. Interment at Union Cemetery. We will be following Minnesota COVID mandates and guidelines; please wear a mask, practice social distancing, and frequently use hand sanitizer which will be available throughout the building. Our capacity is limited to 50% at this time - please be patient as we may ask you to wait outside until our indoor capacity will allow entrance. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com