Age 101 Peacefully passed away on December 29, 2019. Alvin was born March 13, 1918 in Hartford, WI. Weber joined the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM) faculty in 1949 and helped found the college in its infancy. He was a research and teaching faculty member for more than 60 years. Weber liked being referred to as a cytogeneticist. He performed research on bovine leukemia and other diseases with cellular abnormalities. Weber also taught pre-clinical courses in gross anatomy, histology, and embryology, and was a favorite instructor of students for his knowledge and humor. Through US Public Service Grants, he also performed research at the Justus Liebig University in Germany and the University of Bern, Switzerland. He served as histology section chairman on the International Committee on Veterinary Nomenclature. After retirement as an emeriti professor from U of MN in 1988, he continued to work as a consultant and researcher at U of MN until 2016. A weltbummler, he traveled the world with his wife, Eleanor, and later after her death, with companion, Hazel Stoeckeler. His sense of humor and his love of life will be missed by all. Weber was predeceased by wife, Eleanor; parents, Anton and Veronica; siblings, Evelyn, Vernon, Walter and Robert; and son, William. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth, and his son Thomas (Yoko). Memorial Service will be announced later. Memorials can be made to the University of MN Foundation for Alvin F. and Eleanor E. Weber D.V.M-Ph.D. Fellowship.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020