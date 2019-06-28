Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin GOHL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin "Junior" GOHL


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alvin "Junior" GOHL Obituary
Age 94 of St. Paul Passed away on June 26, 2019 He was born March 19, 1925 in Comstock, Wisconsin. Survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Norma; sister, Irene Lois Brue; many nieces and nephews. Funeral service 10:30 AM Saturday, June 29 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Co. Rd. B. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home from 9:30–10:30 AM Saturday. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the Heritage at Lyngblomsten. The family would like to thank the staff at Lynghblomsten for their kindness, care, and for making his last days peaceful and pain free. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550 www.muellerbies.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now