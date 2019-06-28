|
|
Age 94 of St. Paul Passed away on June 26, 2019 He was born March 19, 1925 in Comstock, Wisconsin. Survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Norma; sister, Irene Lois Brue; many nieces and nephews. Funeral service 10:30 AM Saturday, June 29 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Co. Rd. B. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home from 9:30–10:30 AM Saturday. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the Heritage at Lyngblomsten. The family would like to thank the staff at Lynghblomsten for their kindness, care, and for making his last days peaceful and pain free. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550 www.muellerbies.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 28, 2019