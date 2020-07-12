Finished her journey of life on 6/20/20 at United with her daughters by her side. Preceded in death by sister and parents. Survived by daughters Carlotta (Jason), Patti (Billy); grandkids Corbin & Makaela; brother Bill (Krista); Bruce & Stan. This Sweet Soul was taken from us too soon, Wendy brought out the best in everyone with her love & laughter when she entered the room due to her high spirit & big heart she will be forever missed. On Saturday 08/01/20 her birthday, we will be celebrating Wendy's life at Keller Park on HWY 36/61 at Pavilion 2. Info contact Carlotta at 651-434-9615.









