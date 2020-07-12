1/
Alwanda (Wendy) FRENTRESS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alwanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Finished her journey of life on 6/20/20 at United with her daughters by her side. Preceded in death by sister and parents. Survived by daughters Carlotta (Jason), Patti (Billy); grandkids Corbin & Makaela; brother Bill (Krista); Bruce & Stan. This Sweet Soul was taken from us too soon, Wendy brought out the best in everyone with her love & laughter when she entered the room due to her high spirit & big heart she will be forever missed. On Saturday 08/01/20 her birthday, we will be celebrating Wendy's life at Keller Park on HWY 36/61 at Pavilion 2. Info contact Carlotta at 651-434-9615.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved