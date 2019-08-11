|
Age 29 Of Vadnais Heights Formerly of Wyoming Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 8, 2019. Preceded in death by grandfather, Oz Amundson. Survived by loving parents, Troy & Julie; brother, Scot (Sarah); grandparents, Jerry & Charlene Larson, Ione "Pat" Amundson; great grandmother, Theoline Isaacson; aunts, uncles, other relatives, friends and all of her Forest Lake School District SACC program kids. A Celebration of Alysha's life 4-8 PM Wed., Aug. 14th with a service at 8 PM at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Memorials preferred to the family which will benefit Linwood Elementary in Alysha's memory. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019