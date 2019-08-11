Home

Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
8:00 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Alysha K. LARSON

Alysha K. LARSON Obituary
Age 29 Of Vadnais Heights Formerly of Wyoming Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 8, 2019. Preceded in death by grandfather, Oz Amundson. Survived by loving parents, Troy & Julie; brother, Scot (Sarah); grandparents, Jerry & Charlene Larson, Ione "Pat" Amundson; great grandmother, Theoline Isaacson; aunts, uncles, other relatives, friends and all of her Forest Lake School District SACC program kids. A Celebration of Alysha's life 4-8 PM Wed., Aug. 14th with a service at 8 PM at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Memorials preferred to the family which will benefit Linwood Elementary in Alysha's memory. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019
