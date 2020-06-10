Alyssa Marie ELLIS
1994 - 2020
December 22, 1994 June 6, 2020 Age 25 of North St. Paul. Survived by father, Josh (Tiffany); mother, Sarah; brothers, Jake & Robert; children, Asher Joshua & Lucy Jane; grandparents, Tim & Jane Ellis and Roger & Joan Burdick. Memorial Mass Friday (June 12, 2020) 11:00 AM at CHURCH OF ST. PIUS X, 3878 Highland Ave., White Bear Lake. "Wherever a beautiful soul has been there is a trail of beautiful memories" She will be deeply missed by many. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. PIUS X
1 entry
June 9, 2020
Beloved Friend Wreath
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
